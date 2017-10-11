After students were kept out of school in New Jersey due to mold, doctors and officials are commenting on what the mold problem actually means. NBC10's Lauren Mayk explains.

A Philadelphia elementary school has been closed due to traces of mold being found in the classroom.



Philadelphia School District officials say they first received a report of a possible mold issue at John B. Kelly Elementary School on 5100 Pulaski Avenue.

Traces of mold were found in several classrooms of the school after heating, ventilating and air-conditioning issues, according to officials. An environmental remediation contractor and other workers began to remove the problem at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say work should be finished Wednesday night.

J.B. Kelly will be closed to students and staff Thursday as officials continue to investigate the cause of the mold.



The closure comes as schools in the Monroe Township School District in Gloucester County due to mold being found in one of its elementary schools.