Philadelphia Police are looking for two suspects who broke into and robbed an Old City tea brewery Saturday morning.

Security cameras recorded two men outside of Inspired Brews, located at 325 N. 3rd Street, at about 5:50 a.m.

The surveillance footage captured one of the men -- wearing a dark hooded jacket with a blue sweater underneath, blue pants and dark shoes -- breaking the store's window to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect forced open the cash register and took $189, police reported. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a knit hat, a blue zip-up hoodie or coat, blue pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information about this incident or either suspects, police urge you to contact the Central Detective Division at 214-686-3093/3094.