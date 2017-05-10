Two robbers were caught on surveillance video dragging a worker across the floor inside a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a robber armed with a handgun and another armed with a knife entered the 7-Eleven store on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue Monday at 12:50 a.m. The suspects then knocked a 29-year-old employee to the ground.

Video shows the suspects dragging the worker across the floor. Police say the robbers demanded the victim to open the cash registers. The suspects then took an unknown amount of money and tied the employee up in the back of the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a white male armed with a gun and wearing a mask, gloves, tan Timberland boots, blue jeans and a black hooded jacket. The second suspect is described as a black male armed with a large knife wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, black mask and gloves.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.