Philadelphia Police paid tribute to a Cleveland native who was randomly shot and killed by a man who posted the murder on Facebook.

Philadelphia Police forensic graphic artist Officer Jonny Castro created a digital painting of Robert Godwin Sr.

“Our condolences to the family of Mr. Godwin, as well as to the families and loved ones of victims of violence throughout Philadelphia and the world,” a police spokesperson wrote. “We promise to work tirelessly to bring closure for these victims as well as the loved ones that are left to pick up the pieces.”

Godwin, 74, was a retired foundry worker and father of 10 who was picking up aluminum cans on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio when he was shot and killed by Steve Stephens, according to investigators. Stephens posted a video of the murder on Facebook, prompting a 48-hour manhunt that ended Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania when Stephens shot and killed himself while being pursued by state police.

Pennsylvania state troopers say they spotted Stephens leaving a McDonald’s restaurant in Erie after receiving a tip from a drive-thru attendant. Stephens had stopped at the restaurant and ordered Chicken McNuggets and French fries when the attendant recognized him, according to the manager.

In their tribute for Godwin on Facebook, police urged residents to always call authorities to report a crime.

“YOU - the public - are the best weapon we have in the fight against crime,” the spokesperson wrote. “Mr. Godwin's killer is no longer a threat because a citizen picked up a phone and called police.”

“We need your help. Call it "snitching", call it "ratting", call it whatever you want. Regardless of your opinions on the police, please consider putting them aside for just a moment and giving us a call. You can always remain anonymous - and you can quite literally save a life.”