Video of Officer Swinging at Teen Girl Sparks Investigation

An investigation is underway after two videos were posted on social media showing a Philadelphia police officer swinging at a teen girl following an out of control brawl between two groups.

Takeema Bundy told NBC10 the incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday on 54th Street and Springfield Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Bundy says a group of about 30 people confronted another family at the location to fight. The family inside the house then called police, according to Bundy.

When police arrived, a large brawl ensued between the two groups in the street which responding police officers attempted to break up, according to Bundy. That’s when witnesses began recording.

A video posted on Instagram first shows the groups fighting. It then shows a police officer grabbing a teen girl and pushing her away. The teen girl yells at the officer who continues to push her back. As the officer and teen girl confront each other the camera briefly turns away. It then turns back and shows the officer throwing the teen girl to the ground. The officer then repeatedly swings at the teen while on top of her as the teen girl swings back. The officer then pulls the teen girl up by her hair and the video ends.

“They threw me against the car and they slammed her on the ground,” the teen’s legal guardian, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10.

Another video posted on Facebook also shows the incident between the officer and the teen though it does not show the large brawl that occurred right before.

Bundy, who is also a friend of the teen, claimed the girl was actually trying to break up the brawl but threw a punch at someone before she was confronted by the police officer. She also told NBC10 the teen's mother died two weeks ago.

“I just feel like she didn’t deserve it,” Bundy said while in tears. “She lost her mom. She don’t got nobody and I feel she was there for me and look where she’s at.”

The teen girl is currently in police custody and being processed. As for the video, Philadelphia Police say they’re aware of it and its being investigated by the Internal Affairs Division.

“She’s 16-years-old,” Bundy said. “I don’t think she deserves that. The cop shouldn’t have done that. That lady was like 30 something.”

Police have not revealed what led to the confrontation between the officer and the teen and they have not confirmed Bundy’s account.

Warning: These videos contain violence and strong language