Police are searching for two men who they say were caught on camera attacking another man at a basketball game in Philadelphia. If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police . (Published 48 minutes ago)

Philadelphia Police are searching for two men after security cameras caught them punching another man at a charity basketball game and knocking him unconscious.

On January 28 at 4 p.m., the 25-year-old victim was at a charity basketball game at the International Christian High School at 413 East Tabor Road. The video shows the victim being punched in the face while sitting on a bench during the game by an unknown man.

Surveillance shows that while the victim was being treated for injuries caused by the initial hit, another suspect punched him and knocked him unconscious.

Both suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Elkins Park, Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was treated for facial injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male with a dark completion and in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and grey sneakers during the incident and was seen with an unknown female.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a dark colored tank top over a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anonymous tips regarding the incident can be submitted by dialing 215-686-8477 or texting a tip to 773847. Police ask that anyone with information on the crime or suspects involved to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.