A 9 year old girl is missing in Strawberry Mansion, Randy Gyllenhaal brings the details live as police continue their search.

Phildelphia Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Strawberry Mansion section of the city Friday night.

Zakiyah Seward was last seen playing in a park behind Ethel Allen School near 33rd and Lehigh Avenue around 8 pm Friday but never returned to her home just a block away.

Police say the girl is about 5 feet tall, has brown hair in ponytails and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Photo credit: Family Photo

This story is developing. Check back for updates.