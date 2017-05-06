Phildelphia Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Strawberry Mansion section of the city Friday night.
Zakiyah Seward was last seen playing in a park behind Ethel Allen School near 33rd and Lehigh Avenue around 8 pm Friday but never returned to her home just a block away.
Police say the girl is about 5 feet tall, has brown hair in ponytails and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and pink shoes.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
