Philadelphia Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Girl | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Philadelphia Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Girl

By NBC10 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 9 year old girl is missing in Strawberry Mansion, Randy Gyllenhaal brings the details live as police continue their search.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Phildelphia Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Strawberry Mansion section of the city Friday night.

    Zakiyah Seward was last seen playing in a park behind Ethel Allen School near 33rd and Lehigh Avenue around 8 pm Friday but never returned to her home just a block away. 

    Police say the girl  is about 5 feet tall, has brown hair in ponytails and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and pink shoes. 

    Photo credit: Family Photo

    This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices