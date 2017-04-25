A Philadelphia Police officer has been charged with possession of child porn and sexual abuse of children.

Officer Emmanuel Folly, 25, surrendered to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit Tuesday.

In March of 2016, members of the Special Victims Unit used a program to search for people viewing, downloading and sharing child pornography. They discovered an IP address that downloaded child porn that was registered to a home on the 3300 block of North 15th Street in Philadelphia, officials said.

On November 17, 2016 members of the Special Victims Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at the home and seized a laptop computer, desktop computer and computer tablet. Investigators also determined Officer Folly lived at the home with his parents, officials said.

After further investigation, police determined Officer Folly owned the laptop computer that contained child pornography.

Officer Folly, who is a three-year veteran of the Department assigned to the 18th District, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross suspended Officer Folly for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. Police continue to investigate.