Philadelphia Police Share Special Holiday Greeting

Philadelphia’s finest are wishing residents across the region a safe and joyous season with a special holiday greeting.

The Philadelphia Police Department released a virtual greeting on Friday to wish a Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa and Happy Hanukkah to everyone who is celebrating. The clip highlights officers enjoying the season and sharing a few of their favorite memories.

"Happy Holidays to Philadelphia’s residents, the people who make up its work force and its visitors," reads the post. "We thank you for all your contributions to public safety in Philadelphia."

Mayor Jim Kenney extended a tweet to show appreciation for the work the men and women in blue do all year long.