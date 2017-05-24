One civilian was taken to HUP Tuesday morning after a shooting Tuesday morning involving Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia Police headquarters are on the move.

The plan is to move out of the so-called "Roundhouse" at 750 Race Street to the former Philadelphia Inquirer Building at 400 N. Broad Street, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported:

"The Philadelphia Police Department will reportedly relocate its headquarters and several other related law enforcement agencies to 400 N. Broad St. and spur what is estimated to be a $200 million-plus redevelopment of the 500,000-square-foot building, according to PBJ sources."

The former home of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News is owned by developer Bart Blatstein and has sat vacant for several years.



Police Commissioner Richard Ross and other law enforcement leaders will join city leaders to officially announce the deal Wednesday afternoon.

Police headquarters moving to North Broad Street will help with the revitalization of the area that has included the renovation of the Divine Lorraine and other construction projects.

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line subway along with various bus lines makes the new headquarters more accessible than the agency’s current home off Interstate 676 near Old City.

The decision to move north rather than west came after a long debate over a plan to locate to 46th and Market streets in West Philly.

