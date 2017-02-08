From Game of Thrones to Hotline Bling, Philadelphia Police have developed a knack for using pop cultural references to remind residents that it's illegal to save parking spots with a cone or chair after shoveling during snowstorms. With heavy snow predicted for Thursday, Philly Police continued the tradition, referencing a now viral clip from the show Dr. Phil.

For those unfamiliar, a clip of 13-year-old Danielle and her rebellious antics first aired on the Dr. Phil Show last September and quickly gained popularity on social media. One segment of the show where the teen told the studio audience, “Catch me outside, how bout that?” became the source of countless Internet memes.

Philly Police joined the trend Wednesday, photoshopping a cone over the teen’s face.

Philly Police say officers can, and will, confiscate any item used to reserve a parking space on a city street. They also warn residents that using a cone or chair where street parking is scarce is not only illegal but can also potentially cause a dangerous confrontation. They are hoping that if everyone follows the rule after Thursday's snow there will be no threats to "catch anyone outside."