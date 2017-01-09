Ninety-nine years ago Monday, the Philadelphia Police Department’s first African American detective died in the line of duty.

Det. George L. Williams was shot and killed inside a saloon at 16th and South streets while trying to make an arrest on Jan. 9, 1918.

Williams, a 12-year-veteran of the force, was 44 years old. He was survived by his wife and five children.

Samuel Cole, the prime suspect in the murder, was executed for the crime at 22 years old on Nov. 1, 1920.

Philly Police unveiled a plaque outside 16th and South streets in Williams' honor on June 29, 2011. The Police Hero Plaque serves as the 98th tribute to a fallen Philly Police Officer, said police.

When not fighting crime, Williams played as an infielder for the Cuban Giants, a Negro Baseball League.