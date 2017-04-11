meterUP, the Philadelphia Parking Authority's mobile parking app, is being shut down after the company that runs the service hit financial problems, parking authority officials said.

If you're hoping to pay for street parking in Philadelphia with your smartphone, you're now out of luck. The Philadelphia Parking Authority is shutting down its mobile payment app.

MeterUP, the mobile payment service, is being impounded at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, PPA officials said Tuesday afternoon.

PPA officials said the company that designed and maintains the app, Pango USA, is having financial difficulties and has been unable to pay its credit card processing service. A request for comment from Pango USA was not immediately answered.

Drivers can still use credit cards for parking payment at the large green kiosks, as well as cash and coins.

Clarena Tolson, the PPA's executive director, apologized for the shut down calling the decision "unavoidable."

The app was launched in November 2015. It is heavily-promoted on PPA property with signs and stickers for the app posted on parking kiosks and parking signs.

Pango USA was sold in October 2016 and then began to run into financial trouble, the PPA said.

Tolson said the parking authority is putting out a request for proposal to replace Pango USA as the service provider, but believes it could be several months before a new company is brought online.