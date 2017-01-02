The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a New Year’s gift for drivers in the city: non-enforcement i certain areas.

The PPA announced that they won’t be enforcing meters and time limits on residential blocks. The agency also will have its offices and impound lots closed Monday as many businesses observe New Year’s Day a day late.

The PPA said that "all safety regulations will remain in effect" so don’t just believe you can park in no parking and bus zones. It also isn’t clear what level of enforcement will take place in commercial areas.