Philadelphia Parking Authority's Day After New Year's Gift | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Lunch Break

A little mind candy for the middle of your day

Philadelphia Parking Authority's Day After New Year's Gift

Agency won't ticket in residential areas Monday in observance of New Year's Day

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Stock image.

    The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a New Year’s gift for drivers in the city: non-enforcement i certain areas.

    The PPA announced that they won’t be enforcing meters and time limits on residential blocks. The agency also will have its offices and impound lots closed Monday as many businesses observe New Year’s Day a day late.

    The PPA said that "all safety regulations will remain in effect" so don’t just believe you can park in no parking and bus zones. It also isn’t clear what level of enforcement will take place in commercial areas.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices