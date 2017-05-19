As Philadelphia continues to confront a deadly opioid epidemic, the city is taking steps to battle addiction.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by health officials Friday morning to announce recommendations from the Mayor's Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Philadelphia.

"We need more treatment options," Wolf said Friday.



Kenney’s opioid task force launched earlier this year.

The mayoral task force includes 16 dozen public health experts, local and federal law enforcement, state administrators and advocates charged with recommending an attack plan for Philadelphia's ever-growing heroin and opioid epidemic. It held its first meeting in January and originally hoped to get recommendations to Kenney in 90 days. NBC10 Investigators: Tracing the Opioid Epidemic

Advocates have long prodded the city to declare the drug epidemic a public health crisis and form such a task force to coordinate efforts to address it.

Expediency is vital, Dr. Arthur Evans, the city’s mental and behavioral health commissioner, says, to saving lives. “This is a crisis and we need to get to the issues.”

The city had around 900 overdoses last year – three times the city’s homicide rate.

Worse, the grim statistic, continues to rise every year, as NBC10 found in its recent special report, Generation Addicted. The more than year-long project followed those in the throes of addiction, family and community members affected by it and health officials and law enforcement trying to fight it.

