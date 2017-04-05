Do you have The Voice?

You could get your chance to show off your vocal skills as NBC's The Voice is coming to Philadelphia to hold open auditions.

The hit show has announced that Philadelphia is just one of three cities to host open auditions for artists for the 2017 season.

Auditions will be held in Philadelphia, at a location to be announced later, on June 4th.

Artists should apply online to register for an audition time.

On audition day, bring your Artist Audition Pass and your voice and be ready to wow the panel. Artists sing a Capella only at open auditions, no instruments, background music or accompaniment is allowed.

For more information about how to prepare for your audition, check out The Voice auditions page.

Auditions will also be held in Austin, Texas on May 13 and Los Angeles on May 20.