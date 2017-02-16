Philadelphia Officer Dragged by Car, Injured in Germantown | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Officer Dragged by Car, Injured in Germantown

    Philadelphia police were searching for a silver Grand Prix after a driver of the car dragged an officer in Germantown Thursday evening.

    Police said the officer was not seriously injured, but the driver sped off.

    The incident happened near the intersection of 20th and Spencer streets in Germantown.

    Police continued to search for the car.

    There was no word on what led to the officer being dragged.

    The officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

    This is a breaking story, keep refreshing for updates.

