Philadelphia Officer Dragged by Car, Injured in Germantown

Philadelphia police were searching for a silver Grand Prix after a driver of the car dragged an officer in Germantown Thursday evening.

Police said the officer was not seriously injured, but the driver sped off.

The incident happened near the intersection of 20th and Spencer streets in Germantown.

Police continued to search for the car.

There was no word on what led to the officer being dragged.

The officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

