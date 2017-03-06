Between it's Big Five Members -- Villanova, Temple, St. Josephs, University of Pennsylvania, and La Salle -- Philadelphia has produced one the nation's greatest college basketball legacies. With the NCAA Tournament only one week away and Villanova looking to defend its national men's basketball title, " target="_blank">WalletHub named Philadelphia one of the Top-5 Best Cities for College Basketball Fans coming in behind No. 1 Chapel Hill, Los Angeles, Durham and Bloomington. As the postseason heats up, take a look at the arenas that have shaped the college game in the City of Brotherly Love.