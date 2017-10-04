The Philadelphia Music Alliance inducted nine new members to their Walk of Fame Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony takes place in front of the Kimmel Center followed by a celebratory evening gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

A group of women headline the 2017 class with Jill Scott, sister Sledge and Labelle getting recognition.

The Walk of Fame along South Broad Street was created in 1986 by the PMA, a non-profit organization focused on saving and remembering Philadelphia’s music history while supporting current musicians in our area.

Inductees include:

Jill Scott – R&B singer-songwriter, model, poet, and actress

Sister Sledge – R&B music group

Labelle (Patti LaBelle, Sarah Dash, Nona Hendryx) – Female Doo-Wop music group

McFadden & Whitehead – R&B Recording duo

Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Gospel singer, songwriter and guitarist

The Soul Survivors – Soul and R&B group

Chris Schwartz & Joe Nicolo (Ruffhouse Records) – Hip-Hop and R&B record label founded in 1989

Bob Pantano – Longtime radio host of 98.1 WOGL “Saturday Night Dance Party”

Pantano will also be honored with the 2017 Broadcaster Award, and Anne Ewers with the Platinum Award.

Wednesday marks the first time in over two years that the PMA will host the evening gala to honor its newest inductees.

“Celebrating this tremendous array of legendary talent during a gala event at the prestigious Fillmore reinforces our level of importance to the music and business communities of Philadelphia,” PMA Board Chairman Alan Rubens said.

“This enables us to enhance our mission of honoring the past and helping to support the future of the vast musical talent that continues to come out of our city,” Rubens said.