Police say a large group of teens were involved in a fight outside the Philadelphia Mills Mall in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near the mall’s Orange entrance at 1455 Franklin Mills Circle. Police responded to the scene and have made several arrests. Police say the fight may have been a flash mob incident but continue to investigate.

Several melees and disturbances were reported in malls nationwide on Monday including an incident at the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey in which someone shouted “gun” during a fight which sparked a panic among shoppers. Investigators have not yet revealed whether Tuesday’s incident at Philadelphia Mills Mall is related to any of the Boxing Day disturbances.