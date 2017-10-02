NBC10's Tracy Davidson spoke with a former Las Vegas police officer who now lives in Medford. Kip Duffy said he learned one of his old friends in the department was one of at least two off-duty officers killed in the attack. (Published 5 hours ago)

Hotel staff could be the first line of defense when it comes to preventing tragedies like Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, one local expert told NBC10.

“You can’t be prepared for something like this, but it really comes back to standards,” Chris Newman, a Philadelphia-based hotel security expert, said. “A good and engaged hospitality staff can always prevent tragedy.”

Questions about hotel security lingered Monday as investigators scrambled to unravel what compelled Stephen Paddock to open fire on a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Officials uncovered 10 rifles in Paddock’s room but hotel staff did not report seeing anything suspicious prior to Sunday’s massacre, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. He checked into his 32nd floor room Thursday.

The morning after his attack, curtains flapped through two open windows where Paddock opened fire.

As mass shootings and other acts of terrorism become increasingly common, hotel personnel can serve the role of first responders, Newman said. It’s a trend in hospitality that has been taking shape in the years since Sept. 11 rattled Americans’ sense of safety.

“Especially now you have to coach front desk agents, bellmen ... that when the guest is leaving you say something like 'Enjoy your evening and stay safe,’” he said.

This kind of interaction serves two purposes: It allows staff to better understand the mood and mindset of a guest but it also reminds people to be aware of their surroundings.

“From the Pope to President Carter and foreign dignitaries, all of their knowledge goes out the window because they feel like the hotel has them covered,” he said. “This is exactly why something like this can wreak so much havoc.”

Behavioral profiling has become increasingly important in recent years because American hotels do not screen guests’ luggage, Newman said. This kind of screening does not focus on what a guest looks like, but how they are acting and what kind of luggage they are carrying.

For instance, a guest who reserved a room for several days but did not check any baggage could be a red flag. Also, a guest carrying too many bags for a short stay could be a cause for concern.

Other warning signs?

A guest who goes more than three days without asking for their room to be cleaned. Most major hotels require staff to enter a guest’s room if too many days have passed since housekeeping was allowed to clean.

In those situations, the general manager, security personnel and at least one witness hold the right to enter the room without permission.

“Of course, everything goes out the window when you’re talking about a situation like this,” Newman said.