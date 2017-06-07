Philadelphia Half-Marathon Makes Its Route More 'Exciting'

The Philadelphia Marathon announced their new route for the annual Philadelphia Half-Marathon.

The half-marathon will take place on November 18, 2017, and this year, the route will pass by many historic sites of Philadelphia.

Ten miles of the 26.2-mile run will be inside the city.

“The new Half-Marathon course features almost 10 miles of city running and promises to be the most exciting Half-Marathon course in city history,” said race director for the Philadelphia Marathon, Jim Marino.

The route includes running through the following locations: Philly’s Historic District, Fairmount Park and passing by the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, City Hall, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, the National Museum of American Jewish History, Ben Franklin’s Grave, the U.S. Mint, the National Constitution Center, Mother Bethel AME Church, the Church of the Holy Trinity on Rittenhouse Square, the University of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Zoo, across Girard Street Bridge and the Schuylkill River, Mount Pleasant Mansion, Boat House Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Not only is there a new route, but there are new prices. If you register on June 7, Global Running Day, half-marathon prices will be reduced by ten dollars, and marathon prices will be reduced by 20 dollars.

The marathon weekend brings in about 30,000 runners, 60,000 supports and 3,000 volunteers annually. The Half-Marathon as well as the Rothman 8k will take place Saturday, November 18 while the Philadelphia Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 19.