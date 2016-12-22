Eagles fan Kyle Lloyd keeps winning free tickets to home games through a contest on social media. Lloyd shared the secrets to his success with NBC10's Keith Jones. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be out in full force Thursday night at the Linc when the Birds take on their division rival the New York Giants. Among those fans in the stands will be Kyle Lloyd who thanks to a mixture of diligence and good timing, has been to almost every Eagles home game this year without paying a dime.

“I feel like they’re my season tickets,” Lloyd told NBC10.

Lloyd says he’s simply taking advantage of an Eagles fan contest on Twitter. Every week, during “Fan Friday,” Swoop, the team’s mascot, appears at a local establishment with a pair of tickets to an Eagles home game. After Swoop’s location is revealed through social media, the first fan to show up and high-five the mascot while saying “fan Friday,” gets the tickets for free.

Lloyd, who diligently keeps track of the Eagles twitter account, has become an expert when it comes to the contest.

“It’s been brought to my attention that I’ve won more than ten times,” Lloyd said. “I guess it’s like thirteen or fifteen.”

Lloyd has taken desperate measures to win the contest. He told NBC10 he once drove two hours through three states.

“I ran across the street and almost got hit by a car and high-fived Swoop,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said he even won tickets on his wedding anniversary though he admits he took his wife to see Wicked on Broadway to make up for it. Of course, he also managed to get the Broadway tickets for free as well.

“I like to enter contests,” Lloyd said. “I’m a family man and like to have a good time.”

Lloyd’s devotion to his family grew even stronger after his father-in-law, a huge Eagles fan, passed away in the summer. Lloyd now carries on the tradition of taking his entire family to see the Eagles play.

“It’s a family affair,” Lloyd said. “We all go. I have a list of people that are going to go next.”