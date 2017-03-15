Armed Man Robs Pet Supply Store in Rittenhouse

Philadelphia Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a pet supply store in the Rittenhouse section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 7.

The incident occurred at 8 p.m. when a man entered the "Doggie Style" store at 1635 Spruce Street. Once inside, he approached the counter and demanded money from an employee while displaying a handgun. The worker handed the suspect $246 and he fled the store heading east on Spruce street.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Police describe the robber as a 50-year-old, medium-built and bearded white man with salt and pepper hair standing 5-foot-6.

He was last seen wearing a white brim cap, black hoodie, black gloves, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or suspect, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.