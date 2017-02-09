New Fishtown Distillery Opening in Former Warehouse

A new distillery is opening its doors for the first time next week by hosting a party inside a $4.5 million converted warehouse near The Fillmore music venue.

Philadelphia Distilling and Bluecoat American Gin is taking over at the site of the former Ajax Metal Company, a 15,000-square-foot building that dates to the early 1900s near the intersection of Richmond Street and Frankford Avenue.

The party will be 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, and allow patrons to tour tasting rooms, new private event spaces, an outdoor patio, bar and lounge.

The new pub features hand-hammered 2500-liter copper pot stills from Scotland that were formerly owned by the Forsyth family, fifth-generation distillers. There are also four open wooden fermentation vessels constructed by the Hall-Woolford Tank Co.