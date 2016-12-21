A driver side-swiped several troopers in a police chase across two counties on Wednesday, according to investigators. Police say they arrested the driver but the passenger is still on the run. NBC10’s Deanna Durante has the very latest. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A suspect is in custody while another is on the loose after they allegedly led police on a chase through Philadelphia and Delaware County.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia around 1 p.m. Wednesday and learned the car had been stolen in New Castle, Delaware earlier in the morning. The driver allegedly fled the scene however.

State troopers pursued the suspect through Philly and along I-95 in Delaware County. During the chase, the suspect allegedly sideswiped the pursuing troopers. The officers deployed stop sticks which slowed the car down and pinned the vehicle in. The chase finally ended on I-95 South near the Highland Avenue exit in Upper Chichester. No troopers were injured during the pursuit.

While police took the driver into custody, a passenger inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Police believe he ran into a wooded area.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver but say he is from Wilmington, Delaware. They continue to search for the second suspect.