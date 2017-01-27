Organizers Put Brakes on 2017 Manayunk Bike Race

There will be no professional cyclists climbing the Manayunk Wall this year.

Without enough sponsorship money to put on the race, the organizers of the iconic Philadelphia International Cycling Classic called off the 2017 race along the Schuylkill River and into Manayunk.

"Regrettably, even after extensive fundraising efforts, we were not able to find enough sponsors interested in covering the $1 million cost of the bike race to host it this year," said representatives from the City of Philadelphia Managing Director’s office in a news release.

Organizers hoped to get enough money to put on the event in 2018. They called the decision to can the 2017 a difficult one.

"The decision did not come easy for the City of Philadelphia," said race director Robin Morton of g4 Productions. "We’ve been moving forward with plans for the race and changes to the course for months. We are keeping our hopes high for PICC to return next year."

Dating back to the 1980s, the race looping from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, down Kelly Drive and into Manayunk normally draws thousands of spectators, many gathered along the uphill portion of the Manayunk Wall.

"We were saddened to learn that the Philadelphia Cycling Classic will not be returning in 2017," USA Cycling’s Vice President of National Events Micah Rice said. "This event has been a cornerstone of the US professional racing landscape for over three decades. While it is the nature of major events to sometimes run their course, we are excited about the overall health of the US domestic racing calendar and the addition of other quality races. We hope that the City of Philadelphia will be able to bring back this prestigious event in the future." Top Sports Photos