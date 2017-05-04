A 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia police department allegedly attacked his wife in West Philadelphia, then chased after her in his patrol vehicle with lights and sirens activated.

The incident allegedly involving Antonio Mayhew, 30, and his wife started early Tuesday morning in the 5200 block of Market Street, police said, alleging that Mayhew "struck her in the head with his fist as she sat in the driver seat of her vehicle."

His wife then fled in her car and Mayhew, on duty at the time, allegedly chased after her in his patrol vehicle.

The wife crashed into another vehicle at 61st and Walnut streets a short time later, police said. The driver of that car was critically injured.

Mayhew is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, misapplication of entrusted property and several other misdemeanors. He has been suspended from the department with intent to dismiss.