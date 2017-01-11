A Philadelphia store owner is recovering after a man was caught on camera attacking her following an argument over a cheesesteak.

Police say two men entered the Daylight Deli on 7001 Elmwood Avenue at 4:30 p.m. back on January 4. While inside, the men began arguing with the store’s owner, a 60-year-old woman, over the price of a cheesesteak.

“He kept going on and on,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “I said, ‘Ahh, you’re stupid.’ And he said, ‘Say it one more time.’ So I said, ‘You’re stupid.’”

The woman told NBC10 the man then took his juice and poured it over the counter. He then punched her in the face sending her flying backwards. When the woman got back up, the man punched her repeatedly before leaving with the other man.

The woman suffered bruising and swelling to the left side of her face.

“I never thought he was going to hit my face,” she said. “Most customers are very nice to me. I know most of the people.”

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male with a mustache and goatee wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored vest and dark-colored pants. The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male with braids wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.