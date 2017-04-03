City Swears In Philly's First Female Fire Battalion Chief and First Black Female Paramedic Services Chief | NBC 10 Philadelphia
City Swears In Philly's First Female Fire Battalion Chief and First Black Female Paramedic Services Chief

By David Chang

    Linda Long and Crystal Yates

    Two Philadelphia first responders made history Monday afternoon. A promotional swearing-in was held for Captain Linda Long who will become the city’s first female Fire Battalion Chief and Paramedic Captain Crystal Yates who will become the city’s first African-American female Paramedic Services Chief.

    The promotional swearing-in ceremony took place from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Fire Academy on 5200 Pennypack Street.

    Long joined the Philadelphia Fire Department as a paramedic in 1990. She was the first person --male or female – to rise through the ranks as both a paramedic and a firefighter. In 2003, when she was a 39-year-old Paramedic Captain, Long decided to become a firefighter cadet. She is now being promoted to Fire Battalion Chief 14 years later.

    Yates joined the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1998 and worked as a paramedic in North Philadelphia, Logan and Mantua. In 2004 she was promoted to Paramedic Lieutenant and in 2013 she and Fire Lieutenant Lisa Forrest became the first African-American women to be promoted to captain. Yates will now become the first African-American female Paramedic Services Chief.

    “Long and Yates are building on the legacy of other women in the Fire Department,” a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department wrote. “Deputy Chief for EMS Diane Schweizer is currently the highest-ranking woman in the Department. Lt. Diane Mercer, the longest-serving woman in the Department, was one of the first three women to join in 1985.”

    Long, Yates and 22 other candidates were sworn in Monday. A formal promotional ceremony will take place for them in June.

    Published 59 minutes ago
