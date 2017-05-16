Philadelphia 76ers Get Number 3 Pick in the NBA Draft

The Kings finally came through ... for the Sixers.

Sacramento jumped into the top three of the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, but the Sixers were able to swap thanks to their 2015 trade with the Kings. Thanks to the swap, the Sixers, who landed the fifth selection, walked away with the No. 3 pick in the draft for the third time in four years.

The Los Angeles Lakers held onto their own pick, which came in at No. 2, and the Boston Celtics walked away with the top overall selection.

The Sixers could go plenty of ways in a loaded draft class (see top-10 prospects for team). With a frontcourt rotation that still needs to be figured out, the team could opt to go for one of the class' promising point guards (see top point guard prospects).





