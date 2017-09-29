Pete Mackanin Out as Phillies Manager

Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager.

The team announced Friday afternoon that the 66-year-old won’t return as the team’s manager next season.

Mackanin will manage the Phillies final three games against the Mets this weekend. At 64-95, the rebuilding Phillies have the third-worst record in the major leagues this season.

In two and half season as Phillies skipper, Mackanin has a 172-237 record as his teams have won only about 42 percent of their games.

He remains in the organization, however. He will serve as a special assistant to the general manager next season and beyond, the Phillies said.

Mackanin is one of only eight men to both play, coach and manage the Phillies, spending 10 seasons in a Phillies uniform. He took over as manager on an interim basis in the middle of the 2015 season after Ryne Sandberg stepped aside.

Before joining the Phillies coaching staff, Mackanin served as interim manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-14 record) and Cincinnati Reds (41-39 record).