Fugitive Wanted in Bucks County Death Caught in Peru

A man who escaped to his native Peru six years ago after being charged with vehicular homicide in Bucks County has been apprehended in South America.

Authorities arrested Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez, 46, earlier this month in Lima and expect to extradite him to the United States to face charges in the 2010 death of a Newtown Township woman.

Sheree Maillie, a 55-year-old teacher's aide, died when Sotomayor-Sanchez's car crossed a double-yellow line while attempting to pass another vehicle. He hit Maillie's car head on near Swift Road in Middletown Township, authorities said. Sotomayor-Sanchez did not have a license at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby medical center and treated for non-life threatening injuries. After being released, he moved to Tampa, Fla., authorities said. Just one month later, Sotomayor-Sanchez flew to Colombia and then home to Peru despite facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and causing a fatal accident while driving without a license.

Court documents suggest Sotomayor-Sanchez was aware of these charges when he fled to South America, police said. He was later charged with unlawful international flight to avoid prosecution. That final charge is pending in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.