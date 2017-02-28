A man was arrested after he allegedly filmed teen girls in a high school locker room.

Police say John Lyons Jr. of Collegeville walked into the boy’s locker room of Perkiomen Valley High School on Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township back on February 18 at 11:10 a.m. and began recording with his cellphone. Perkiomen Valley High School was hosting the Perkiomen Invitational Swim Meet at the time and female members of several swim teams were using the boy’s locker room due to the high capacity.

After an investigation, Lyons was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy as well as other related offenses.