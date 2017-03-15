Laura Schafer and some of her fellow Class of 2017 classmates from Perkiomen Valley High School enjoy Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Mother Nature couldn’t stop two classes of 2017, about 15 miles apart in suburban Philadelphia, from enjoying one last trip with their high school classmates to sunny Florida thank to some coincidental timing.

Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville, Montgomery County students on their senior trip got some extra time in Florida thanks to the nor’easter that crippled the East Coast.

"It was kind of crazy because we didn't know when we were going to get home," said Perk Valley student Laura Schafer.

With Philadelphia Airport a ghost town it quickly became apparent that Laura and her friends would be getting some more time in the Floridian warmth.

"Some people are ready to go but some people are excited because we got so much extra time," the Schwenksillve teenager told NBC10 Wednesday.

Around 160 members of the Perk Valley senior class, with 20 teachers and chaperones -- including the high school principal and his wife -- had been in Orlando since Saturday going to Universal Studios and Disney World as part of the Collegeville school’s senior trip when they they learned their flight home Tuesday afternoon was canceled. Luckily the Perk Valley party was able to switch rooms at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort because Berks and Montgomery county-based Boyertown Area Senior High School seniors' trip -- set to arrive Tuesday -- got delayed.

"They actually switched room because Boyertown High School had to cancel their flight because of the snow," Susan Barry Schafer, whose daughter Laura goes to Perk Valley, said.

The extra day got the Perk Valley students some extra time to ride the attractions at Disney World Tuesday night and head to Disney Springs Wednesday before their flights (two separate planes about 30 minutes apart on Wednesday night).

Laura and her mom praised trip organizers for communicating changing plans and alleviating concerns over the plan to get home.

While Perk Valley students stayed in Florida, Boyertown students got a new itinerary that pushed their trip to Orlando back to Wednesday night to Sunday after some tense moments wondering if the trip wouldn't happen due to the storm.

"That was the biggest scare," Cathy Sullivan Saxon, whose daughter Georgi is a senior at Boyertown, said.

Everyone involved praised trip organizers for including trip insurance in the price (more than $1,000, subsidized by fundraising) meaning that no one would have to pay more despite the changed plans.

No one answered the phone at Boyertown high Wednesday -- school was closed for a second-straight day -- while a Perk Valley spokeswoman didn't return NBC10's call for comment.

The vacation is over -- Perk Valley students were told to be prepared to return to class Thursday.

"I’m kind of hoping that the plane is delayed, at least maybe two or three hours so we get back too late to go to school tomorrow," Laura joked.

So what was the best part of the trip? For Laura it was discovering new friends before graduation.

"I've made new friends on this trip, we've been hanging out all the time, we've been together nonstop, we've like constantly laughing," Laura said. "It's honestly been one of the best weeks of my life."