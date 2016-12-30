A Pennsylvania State Trooper has died following a shooting in a central Pennsylvania township late Friday, county officials tell NBC affiliate WJAC.

The trooper, assigned to the Huntingdon barracks, was shot near Hesston, Pennsylvania -- about 30 miles east of Altoona. Their name has not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

State police are actively searching the surrounding area for a 32-year-old suspect, WJAC reports.

People who live in the area are being kept away from their homes and roads have been closed as the manhunt continues.