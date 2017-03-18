Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's town hall is turning contentious in his southcentral Pennsylvania district over questions on undoing President Barack Obama's signature health care law and President Donald Trump's budget proposal and immigration plans.

Saturday's town hall at the Red Lion Area Junior High School makes Perry the first Pennsylvania Republican member of Congress to hold a live town hall since Trump took office in January. The approximately 400-seat event is full and submitted questions are being picked and read by the district's superintendent.

Perry is answering questions through heckling and shouts, but also drew applause when he said he opposes the House GOP bill to scrap Obama's health care law.

The third-term Perry is a member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative House Republicans.