Police respond to a barricade situation in Upper Saucon Township.

Police have swarmed a potential barricade situation at a residence located off Limeport Pike in Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg Borough Police Department confirmed.

The incident started at 11:40 a.m. Police have set up a staging area at Limeport Pike and West Saucon Valley Road, but could not confirm further details.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.