Grieving Nurse Saves Baby's Life After Mom Flags Her Down

A Pennsylvania nurse grieving the recent loss of her own mother saved the life of a baby boy after the child's mom flagged her down.

Mary Henry was driving in Washington Boro, Lancaster County Monday when she noticed her 1-year-old son Easton wasn't breathing. Henry pulled into a parking lot and flagged down passing vehicles for help. That's when Alexis Allen spotted her and stopped her vehicle. Allen, who happens to be a nurse, performed CPR. Within a minute the boy started breathing again. The child, who suffered a seizure, was taken to the hospital and released after a few hours.

"God puts people in the right place at the right time," Henry said. "I couldn't thank her enough from the bottom of my heart."

Henry says she is also a certified nursing assistant.

"We are trained for that kind of stuff," she said. "But it's different when it's your son and you're first hand."

Allen says her mother, who was a nurse as well, had recently passed away and she had attended her funeral a day before Monday's incident.

"I feel like I gave everything and then some," Allen said. "And I feel like that was my mom. If I could breathe that last breath into this little boy, that's definitely what I did."