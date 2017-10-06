A Pennsylvania man allegedly set up a fake speed trap to keep drivers, in part, from hitting deer.

A Pennsylvania man acknowledges using flashing dashboard lights to mimic a police speed trap — but only so he could slow down vehicles speeding past his rural home and killing deer and endangering people.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ricky McMillen told WPXI-TV that he used the flashing lights on his car because he's been complaining about speeders for years and getting few results. What he has gotten is deer carcasses along the road in Donegal Township, which he says cause his house to smell.

State police have charged McMillen with impersonating a public servant and displaying improper lights.

McMillen says he's been using the lights for a while and says, "It worked until they took my light."

McMillen has been mailed a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15.