A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania police officer filed by a man who was cleared of charges that he tried to lure a teen girl into his car.

The court ruled in April that Stowe Township Officer Robert Sciulli tailored the initial description given by the girl to match the man she later identified as the perpetrator, David Andrews.

The court said Sciulli, in his affidavit, added a description of Andrews' hair after seeing a photo of him. The judges said he also failed to note discrepancies between Andrews' car and the car described by the girl.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the court overturned an earlier decision dismissing the case. That judge ruled the girl's identification of Andrews was sufficient to arrest him regardless of the misrepresentations.

Sciulli could not be reached for comment.



