For a short period of time, eligible Pennsylvania residents and business owners have an opportunity to get a clean slate with the tax collector.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced the Tax Amnesty Program on Friday, allowing individuals to apply to get relief from late state taxes.

Those eligible who pay the back tax by June 19 will have all penalties waived and the interest cut in half. All required tax returns must be filed before the program ends.

Don't miss out-- After June 19, an additional 5% penalty will be added to eligible taxpayers who do not participate in the program.

Apply on the PA Tax Amnesty Program website or call 1-844-727-8283 for more information.