Don't miss this important update from @JoshShapiroPA on OAG's efforts so far to continue the fight against the heroin and opioid crisis. pic.twitter.com/aiMjduMITk

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro calls the fight against opioid addiction "my top priority" in a new video he posted to social media Tuesday while touting heroin busts and crackdowns on over-prescribers of painkillers.

Shapiro, who was sworn-in in January , said his office has arrested more than 50 people in operations stretching from Johnstown in western Pennsylvania to Philadelphia, seizing 20,000 bags of heroin.

He also said his office has gone after prescription drugs, destroying them before they "get into the wrong hands."

"This past week, we took the fight to doctors' offices," Shapiro said in the video,"when we took action against nearly a dozen physicians and nurses across the Commonwealth for prescription theft and fraud."

He went on to threaten the pharmaceutical industry, saying he would hold prescription drug companies accountable "if I find out that a pharmaceutical company is pushing opioid painkillers irresponsibly."