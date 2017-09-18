Taxi Crashes, Bursts Into Flames on Ramp Over Penn's Landing

Firefighters extinguished a taxi fire in Penn’s Landing Philadelphia early Monday that left a cabbie injured and traffic backed up.

The cab caught fire on the ramp that connects Chestnut Street to Market Street before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen quickly battling the smoky blaze with the 215-Get-A-Cab stopped on the sidewalk of the ramp headed back toward Market Street over Penn’s Landing.

The 60-year-old cabbie was treated at a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries, police said.

The crash left SEPTA buses stuck on the turnaround ramp behind the smoldering cab.

It appeared the taxi, which was on the duty but not carrying a passenger, burst into flames after the driver slammed into a barrier, fire dispatchers said.

A dispatcher for 215-Get-A-Cab says the company is working on getting details about the wreck.