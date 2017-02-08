PennDOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution During Thursday's Snow

We don't recommend driving at all during Thursday's snow. But if you absolutely have to, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is giving safety advice to motorists while also making preparations on roads.

PennDOT will deploy 360 state and contractor trucks to plow the 5 county Philadelphia region, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and major state highways.

Due to poor visibility and driving conditions, PennDOT advises drivers to increase following distance, avoid distractions and utilize slow traffic speeds; since snow is expected to fall during the early morning rush hour.

Drivers can expect major road delays and snow fall at one to two inches per hour. PennDOT suggests motorists stay at least six car lengths behind an operating snow plow and remain cautious when driving near a snow removal vehicle.

Additionally it is recommended drivers bring an emergency kit including first-aid supplies, a blanket, non-perishable food, water, a cell phone charger and small snow shovel.

PennDOT has over 107,000 tons of salt and will be spread throughout the five-county Philadelphia region. Crews will disperse salt at the first arrival of the storm to keep the roads wet and aid in snow melting. More salt will be spread throughout the duration of the storm.