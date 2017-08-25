More construction is coming to Center City and it could affect your commute around the city, no matter which form of transportation you rely on.

Starting the morning of Monday, August 28, northbound Schuylkill Avenue between Walnut and Chestnut Streets near 30th Street Station will be closed for approximately two years. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured while the construction is going on.

PennDot announced the extension of the closures, which were originally slated to last five months, Friday

In addition, the on-and-off-ramps at the I-76 Interchange between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street will be restricted to a single lane and there will be nighttime and weekend full closures of the ramps during construction.



PennDOT announced the closures ahead of the rehabilitation project for the structure over the Schuylkill Expressway. The latest construction comes as part of a major project to enhance the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River and other structures in the area.

The sidewalk on the east side of Schuylkill Avenue will also be closed to pedestrians, as well as crosswalks in the area. The Schuylkill river trail below Chestnut Street will also close in the winter for approximately three months.

Officials are advising motorists to allow extra time when traveling near the work zone because slowdowns will occur.

In addition to the repairs along Chestnut Street and Schuylkill Avenue, the $103 Million revitalization project has a list of other tasks across the city:

• Rehabilitating two structures on the I-76 ramps between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street;

• Resurfacing Chestnut Street from 31st Street to 30th Street, and from 24th Street to 23rd Street;

• Constructing wider sidewalks and installing decorative barrier and railings on the Chestnut Street and Schuylkill Avenue bridges;

• Rehabilitating a 900-foot section of the river wall structure between I-76 and the Schuylkill River from Market Street and Walnut Street;

• Rehabilitating a 15-foot section of the retaining wall supporting the Schuylkill River Trail under Chestnut Street;

• Installing new traffic signals, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment, and street lighting along Chestnut Street between 31st Street and 23rd Street;

• Replacing millennium lighting on Chestnut Street over the Schuylkill River;

• Constructing a new trellis at the Chestnut Street Trailhead to the Schuylkill River Trail;

• Restriping pavement markings for a bicycle lane on Chestnut Street between 34th Street and 22nd Street; and

• Installing a new clear acrylic barrier along Amtrak Northeast Corridor tracks located on the west side of Schuylkill Avenue West between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street.

The entire project is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2020.

The structures on Chestnut Street were constructed between 1864 and 1960 and carry an average of 18,300 vehicles per day. The bridges on Schuylkill Avenue West were built in the late 1950’s and carry an estimated 8,600 vehicles per day.

Keep up to date on all closures here.