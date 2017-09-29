A witness told News 4 afterward that the van dragged the pedestrians for a short distance. Marc Santia reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A van hit and wounded three people crossing a street near Penn Station in what police officials say appears to be a freak accident where the driver's gas pedal got stuck on a floor mat.

Witnesses and police at the scene said that people were crossing Seventh Avenue at West 32nd Street with a signal about 5:30 p.m. when a red conversion van ran a red light and barreled through the crosswalk, hitting two women and one man.





Witnesses told News 4 that the van dragged the pedestrians a short distance before the driver was able to bring the car to a stop at West 31st Street. Then, good Samaritans rushed to help the pedestrians, who were talking and conscious.

They added that the driver, who was later seen in handcuffs as police talked with him, appeared dazed. Police officials added that when officers got to the scene, the gas pedal was still stuck to the floor mat.

The driver hasn't been charged with any crimes in what officials say appears to be an accident.

Commuters and pedestrians around the scene described hearing screams after the the impact steps from the nation's busiest railroad station.





Roadways around the busy transit hub are blocked off by fire and police vehicles, and motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area if possible.

NJ Transit, LIRR, Amtrak and subway service appears to be unaffected by the accident.