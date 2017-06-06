Empty Suitcase Briefly Shuts Down Entrance to Penn Station

The suspicious package that prompted police to shut down an entrance to Penn Station at the height of the evening rush Monday turned out to be an empty suitcase.

The 34th Street entrance to the station was closed as police investigated a report of a suspicious package, though other entrances remained opened.

A woman shopping in a store near the busy transit hub says customers were suddenly told to leave due to "a security issue downstairs at Penn." Photos from the scene showed police taping off the entrance and redirecting pedestrian traffic.

The item turned out to be an empty suitcase, according to police.

An all-clear was issued, and the entrance was reopened. The investigation didn't appear to impact train schedules at Penn Station.