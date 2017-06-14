Former New Jersey police officer Pedro Adab will learn his fate Wednesday and prosecutors want the maximum. Katherine Creag reports.

A former New Jersey police officer, who has been found guilty of all charges, including the top count of aggravated vehicular homicide, in a drunken driving crash that killed a fellow cop and another man two years ago, will be sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors want the maximum of 25 years in prison for 29-year-old Pedro Abad, who was found guilty in May of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other crimes. At the minimum, a judge could decide to sentence him to eight years in prison.



Abad was immediately remanded to jail last month after being found guilty.

Abad had pleaded not guilty in the March 20, 2015 crash that killed a fellow Linden police officer, Frank Viggiano, and a friend, Joe Rodriguez. Both were 28.

Joe's father was choking up after hearing the verdict last month.

"This is just another chapter of this horrible journey," Angelo Rodriguez said. "My family, my wife's family, plus all of Joesph's aunts, uncles, cousins and friends."

In a statement in May, Linden Police Dept. Lt. Christopher Guenther said he hoped that all of those affected by the tragedy could find some closure in the decision.

"Frank and Joe were taken from us too soon," Guenther said in the statement. "While these proceedings may be behind us, there is no verdict that can take away the emptiness and pain we feel."

Prosecutors have said Abad drank to "obliteration" at a Staten Island strip club before his vehicle collided head-on into a tractor-trailer on the West Shore Expressway. They say Abad had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Abad's lawyer, Mario Gallucci, has questioned the numbers, saying his client had lost so much blood that transfusions had contaminated the blood alcohol reading. During summations, Gallucci called the crash a tragedy and a horrific accident that was "not caused by intoxication."

At one point, Gallucci wanted to have Abad tested for a date-rape drug the lawyer said he could have been slipped at the strip club.

Gallucci said Abad would not let him poll the jury, saying they had gone through enough.

"He turned to me and said I'm at peace," Gallucci said. "He says God told him what happened and he deserves to be punished."

Top Tri-State News Photos