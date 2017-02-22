Ex-Officer in Deadly NJ Wrong-Way Wreck Declines Plea Deal | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Ex-Officer in Deadly NJ Wrong-Way Wreck Declines Plea Deal

Pedro Abad was allegedly drunk at the time of the 2015 wreck

By Andrew Siff

    In court on Wednesday, Pedro Abad's lawyer said the former New Jersey officer had rejected a plea deal. Andrew Siff reports.

    A former New Jersey police officer charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on Staten Island in 2015 will face a jury in a few weeks after declining a plea deal. 

    "We are going to trial," Pedro Abad's lawyer said in a brief hearing Wednesday. Jury selection is now expected to begin April 10.

    Abad faces eight to 25 years in prison if convicted, but was offered a plea deal for a sentence of five to 21 years. The deadline for that offer was Wednesday. 

    Prosecutors say Abad was drunk when he collided with a tractor trailer on the West Shore Expressway in the morning hours of March 20, 2015. Two passengers in Abad's car were killed, including a fellow Linden, New Jersey officer.

    Abad has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. Last December, a federal judge denied a defense request to suppress Abad's blood-alcohol test results.

